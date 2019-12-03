Take the pledge to vote

Stalin Blames Administration for Negligence After Wall Collapse in Tamil Nadu Kills 17

MK Stalin said that despite complaints from the villagers about the danger posed by the wall, the district collector and officials failed to take action, which has now led to a disaster.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Coimbatore: Timely action by concerned ministers, district administration and officials could have saved the lives of 17 people, who were killed in their sleep when a compound wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here, DMK president MK Stalin said on Tuesday.

Despite complaints from the villagers about the danger posed by the wall, the district collector and officials failed to take action, which has now led to a disaster, Stalin, who visited Nadur village and consoled the bereaved families, told reporters.

He squarely blamed the ministers, without naming any and officials for the tragedy and sought a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Condemning the police action against the people, who were agitated over the deaths at the Government Hospital, Stalin said strict action should be taken against those responsible for the brutal attack on the villagers.

He also urged the government to increase the solatium, provide government jobs to the members of families and also construct houses, Stalin, who was accompanied by party MP, A Raja, said.

The DMK leader also asked the authorities to arrest the land owner who had erected the 15-ft high wall adjacent to the houses.

On Monday, at least 17 people, including ten women and two children, were killed in their sleep when a portion of a private compound wall collapsed on a row of tiled-roof houses in Nadur village.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths in the wall collapse and announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh each to their families from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

