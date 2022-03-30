Stalin Changes Portfolio of Transport Minister Accused of Using Casteist Slur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has removed a minister from his cabinet after a subordinate gave a video complaint alleging the minister used a casteist slur against him.

A press statement said the portfolio of minister Raja Kannappan has been changed to backward classes welfare, among other sub-portfolios. The transport portfolio that he held has been handed over to S Sivasankar in a swap.

According to government sources, Stalin’s intervention was also aimed at sending out a signal to ministers that the chief minister had little tolerance for sloppy behaviour in office, particularly of the kind displayed by Kannappan.

The Block Development Officer who allegedly suffered harassment had spoken in a video complaining that Kannappan referred to his caste in a rather patronising tone.

Stalin’s move is the first cabinet change since he took over as chief minister mid-last year. According to news agency PTI, the divestment of the portfolio, the first after the DMK assumed power in May 2021, assumes significance since the DMK does not generally reshuffle its cabinet.

Advertisement

Raja Kannappan has been known in political circles for his financial strengths. He had dallied between both the Dravidian parties in his career — the latest switch being in February 2020 from the AIADMK to the DMK.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.