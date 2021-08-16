Stalin Dreaming of Becoming Deputy PM with Support of Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Says

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai alleged that chief minister MK Stalin was dreaming of becoming the deputy prime minister with support of Mamata Banerjee, who plans to take on a greater national role, and said his ambitions would fall flat just like former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s, whose political ambitions were shattered by his drubbing in the 2019 assembly elections.

“Parties like TMC and DMK have national level ambitions, MK Stalin is dreaming of becoming the deputy prime minister with the help of Mamata Baneerjee and making his son the chief minister of Tamil Nadu,” said Annamalai during a party meeting in Vellore on Sunday.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu civic polls, the BJP state leadership has been conducting Karyakarta meetings in various districts to strengthen the party’s base. The BJP state president boosted the confidence of the party cadre by saying BJP “is here to win the local body elections. “Congress can’t compete with BJP as they have many issues within. But regional parties are trying to elevate the fight.”

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan rubbished Annamalai’s claim on Stalin’s ambition and said the Tamil Nadu chief minister never said he wanted to be the deputy PM. “We intend to defeat the BJP who is not even allowing the opposition parties to even speak in Parliament.” However, Elangovan agreed that all the opposition parties were together fighting the BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Though there are talks about the joining of opposition parties to take on BJP, it’s too early to discuss the alliance equations, considering the long way to the 2024 elections.

