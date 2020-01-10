'...Those Perpetrating Violence Over Religion': Stalin's Sarcastic Plea to Centre after it Withdrew His Security

New Delhi/Chennai: A day after Centre withdrew DMK president's Z+ security cover, MK Stalin on Friday said that the government can use the personnel to protect the students from "those perpetrating violence in the name of religion".

"I wholeheartedly thank each and every one of the @crpfindia personnel for providing security cover for me over the past many years. I urge the Govt to utilize CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion," he tweeted.

His statement came five days after violence broke out on the JNU campus as a masked mob, armed with sticks and rods, attacked students and teachers and damaged property, prompting the administration to call the police. At least 35 people, including JNUSU Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence.

Stalin had earlier also condemned the mob attack on the JNU campus and sought action against the culprits. He took to Twitter to condemn what he called violence in the aftermath of the protests against the contentious citizenship law. "Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus," he wrote.

"DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019. All those who are responsible for these incidents must brought to book immediately," the leader of Opposition said.

