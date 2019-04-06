English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stalin Plays Down Controversy Over Lord Krishna Speech, Says Public Fed up With Modi Govt
On being asked about the controversial speech of Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, Stalin said that right-wing outfits like the RSS are trying to put his speech out of context ahead of elections.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
New Delhi: Having campaigned across 30 constituencies in Tamil Nadu since March 20, DMK chief MK Stalin says that he has gauged the mood of the public which is ‘fed up’ with the central as well as the state government.
“People want to put a full stop on these governments,” he was quoted as saying by the ANI.
On being asked about the controversial speech of Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, Stalin said that right-wing outfits like the RSS are trying to put his speech out of context ahead of elections. “The issue is being used for election campaign against us,” Stalin said.
In March, Veeramani had kicked up a controversy after his remarks on Lord Krishna. At an event on Pollachi rape case, Veeramani had reportedly said that Lord Krishna should be ‘booked for eve-teasing’. He was criticized for his statement and a police case was also file against him.
Stalin said that Veeramani had said this as an ‘example’. He maintained that the party believed that ‘God is one’.
“The DMK is clear and our leader Anna also said that God is one. Maximum people in Dravidar Kazhagam are Hindus,” he said.
