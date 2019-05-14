Will Quit Politics if PM & Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Prove I'm in Talks With Them, Says Stalin

After the chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the DMK is in talks with the BJP, party chief MK Stalin dared Soundararajan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove the claim.“I will quit politics if Modi and Soundararajan prove that I am in touch with the BJP. If they fail to prove, will they resign?,” Stalin said.Earlier in the day Soundararajan claimed that the DMK was in talks with the BJP. “On one side, it is Rahul Gandhi, on the other it is KCR and then Modi. The DMK changes colours, we all know that,” Soundararajan had said. She said that the DMK was talking “through someone.”The DMK chief condemned the remarks and said the BJP was stooping to new low.“The DMK proposed Rahul Gandhi's name as the Prime Ministerial candidate. The BJP couldn't tolerate my campaigns against them and have stooped to this level,” Stalin said in a statement.The development comes a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met MK Stalin at the latter’s residence and sources privy to the development said Stalin ruled out the possibility of joining the Third Front.Stalin later said: “As per my opinion, I don’t think there is a chance for a Third Front. But it will be known only after results on May 23.Replying to Stalin, Soundararajan said that she will prove the claim 'whenever there is necessity'. "It is true that the DMK has spoken to the BJP regarding the elections. I need not prove just because Stalin says so," she said adding that no one has the right to tell her to quit politics. She claimed that the DMK has sent a 'messenger' to the BJP.The DMK in its statement reiterated that the party is double sure that Radhul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister putting to rest all the claims made on the party ahead of election results.