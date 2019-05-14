Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Will Quit Politics if PM & Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Prove I'm in Talks With Them, Says Stalin

Earlier in the day chief of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed that the DMK was in talks with the BJP.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:May 14, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Quit Politics if PM & Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Prove I'm in Talks With Them, Says Stalin
File photo of MK Stalin.
Loading...
Chennai: After the chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the DMK is in talks with the BJP, party chief MK Stalin dared Soundararajan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove the claim.

“I will quit politics if Modi and Soundararajan prove that I am in touch with the BJP. If they fail to prove, will they resign?,” Stalin said.

Earlier in the day Soundararajan claimed that the DMK was in talks with the BJP. “On one side, it is Rahul Gandhi, on the other it is KCR and then Modi. The DMK changes colours, we all know that,” Soundararajan had said. She said that the DMK was talking “through someone.”

The DMK chief condemned the remarks and said the BJP was stooping to new low.

“The DMK proposed Rahul Gandhi's name as the Prime Ministerial candidate. The BJP couldn't tolerate my campaigns against them and have stooped to this level,” Stalin said in a statement.

The development comes a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met MK Stalin at the latter’s residence and sources privy to the development said Stalin ruled out the possibility of joining the Third Front.

Stalin later said: “As per my opinion, I don’t think there is a chance for a Third Front. But it will be known only after results on May 23.

Replying to Stalin, Soundararajan said that she will prove the claim 'whenever there is necessity'. "It is true that the DMK has spoken to the BJP regarding the elections. I need not prove just because Stalin says so," she said adding that no one has the right to tell her to quit politics. She claimed that the DMK has sent a 'messenger' to the BJP.

The DMK in its statement reiterated that the party is double sure that Radhul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister putting to rest all the claims made on the party ahead of election results.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram