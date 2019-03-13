English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stalin Says Rahul Gandhi Will be the Next PM, Country Will be Safe in His Hands
Stalin had proposed Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance at a function in Chennai in December last year where Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin.
Loading...
Nagercoil: Sticking to his Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister pitch, DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday said the Congress chief will assume the top office within a few weeks.
Sharing the stage with Gandhi at a grand UPA poll rally here, Stalin declared that the coming Lok Sabha election was a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted the UPA would repeat its 2004 success by winning all 40 seats.
"Within a few weeks, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. In your (Gandhi's) hands the country will be safe we believe," he said.
Stalin had proposed Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance at a function in Chennai in December last year where Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled.
However, the proposal had drawn a lukewarm response from several other opposition leaders who were not keen on naming prime ministerial candidate before the polls itself.
The DMK leader said he had made the pitch for Gandhi as PM following in the footsteps of his father late M Karunanidhi who had fully supported the Congress chief's grandmother Indira Gandhi's return as Prime Minister in the 1980.
"Power is going to come to you soon, it will be for the poor, it should be for the common man and we are fully confident, we are supporting you because you are Rahul Gandhi and not Narendra Modi," Stalin said.
Claiming that the country had not flourished in the NDA rule, he sarcastically said it was not so about the Prime Minister who wore fancy designer wear every day.
Youngsters believed that Modi's rule would bring employment, but nothing had been done. On the blackmoney front too, nothing has been done, he alleged.
While the government promised corruption free government, the Rafale deal exposed it, he claimed.
Sharing the stage with Gandhi at a grand UPA poll rally here, Stalin declared that the coming Lok Sabha election was a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted the UPA would repeat its 2004 success by winning all 40 seats.
"Within a few weeks, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. In your (Gandhi's) hands the country will be safe we believe," he said.
Stalin had proposed Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance at a function in Chennai in December last year where Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled.
However, the proposal had drawn a lukewarm response from several other opposition leaders who were not keen on naming prime ministerial candidate before the polls itself.
The DMK leader said he had made the pitch for Gandhi as PM following in the footsteps of his father late M Karunanidhi who had fully supported the Congress chief's grandmother Indira Gandhi's return as Prime Minister in the 1980.
"Power is going to come to you soon, it will be for the poor, it should be for the common man and we are fully confident, we are supporting you because you are Rahul Gandhi and not Narendra Modi," Stalin said.
Claiming that the country had not flourished in the NDA rule, he sarcastically said it was not so about the Prime Minister who wore fancy designer wear every day.
Youngsters believed that Modi's rule would bring employment, but nothing had been done. On the blackmoney front too, nothing has been done, he alleged.
While the government promised corruption free government, the Rafale deal exposed it, he claimed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pandya, Rahul Needed a 'Rap on Their Knuckles': Shastri
- Murder Most Fowl: Chickens 'Teamed Up' to Kill Fox Trying to Enter Their Coop
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Brings New Weapon, Vehicle, Dynamic Weather And More
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka v Maharashtra For Domestic T20 Crown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results