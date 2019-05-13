The meeting between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK Chief MK Stalin that lasted for an hour remained inconclusive due to latter's "alliance with Congress", sources said on Monday.Sources told News18 that DMK made it clear it wouldn't be able to join the federal front. They apparently said that their alliance with the Congress is "very strong". Sources added that in fact DMK asked KCR to "consider joining the Congress front to fight the BJP".The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. He had also met Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.KCR first visited Tiruchirappalli, official sources said.The initial response of the DMK to Rao's proposal was lukewarm. Stalin is also busy with the campaign for the upcoming May 19 by-elections for four Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies."It was Stalin who had proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name for the Prime Minister's post and continues to stick to that. On the other hand, Rao is trying to promote a non-BJP, non-Congress front," a DMK leader told news agency IANS.According to the DMK leader, the stability of the government at the Centre may be an issue in the case of a third front as the previous experiences were not good.Last year, Rao met Stalin in Chennai and discussed issues related to state autonomy, finances and the political situation. Rao called on Stalin after meeting then DMK president M Karunanidhi, who passed away a few months later.Stalin said KCR was in talks with other political parties and he would himself talk about various issues with other like-minded parties in Tamil Nadu and at different levels within the DMK.