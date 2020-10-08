'Stalwart Dalit Leader Who Had Good Terms with All Parties': Top Leaders Condole Demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

The demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan came as a shock to leaders across political circle. The veteran LJP leader passed away at 74 in Delhi's Fortis Hospital on Thursday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tweeted condolences for the minister.

Here are all the tributes:

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan and said, "In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized."

In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

"Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief and recalled how Ram Vilas Paswan worked for the welfare of Dalits and people from other weaker sections of society.

केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री रामविलास पासवान जी का निधन मेरे लिए अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। अपने लम्बे राजनीतिक जीवन में उन्होंने हमेशा ग़रीबों, दलितों एवं वंचितों के कल्याण के लिए काम किया। उनकी गिनती बिहार की मिट्टी से जुड़े क़द्दावर नेताओं में थी और उनके सभी दलों के साथ अच्छे सम्बंध थे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda said he is deeply saddened by the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country," he tweeted.

I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country.@irvpaswan1/2 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) October 8, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to the family of Ram Vilas Paswan and recalled how he worked for the welfare of weaker sections of the society.

रामविलास पासवान जी के असमय निधन का समाचार दुखद है। ग़रीब-दलित वर्ग ने आज अपनी एक बुलंद राजनैतिक आवाज़ खो दी।उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2020

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. He said, "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Union Minister #RamvilasPaswan'ji. A long time Parliamentarian, his contribution to public life will be remembered . My condolences to family members, @iChiragPaswan in this hour of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace."

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Union Minister #RamvilasPaswan'ji. A long time Parliamentarian, his contribution to public life will be remembered . My condolences to family members , @iChiragPaswan in this hour of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace. — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) October 8, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers."

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 8, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed deep grief over the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan. "The Dalit leader and Lok Janshakti Party (LSP) Chief with over five decades of public life has been the voice of downtrodden," the Chief Minister said.

NCP President Sharad Pawar said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan. He was a veteren leader and founder of Lok Janshakti Party. I had a long association with him as a Parliamentarian. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP"

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan.He was a veteren leader and founder of Lok Janshakti Party. I had a long association with him as a Parliamentarian.My sincere condolences to his family. RIP — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 8, 2020

Conveying condolences to the family of Ram Vilas Paswan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled that how he (Ram Vilas Paswan) stood by the Telangana Separate state hood movement. "Ram Vilas Paswan is remembered as a Political leader and social reformer in the Indian History," Rao said.