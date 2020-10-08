News18 Logo

'Stalwart Dalit Leader Who Had Good Terms with All Parties': Top Leaders Condole Demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

File photo of LJP Chief Chirag Paswan with his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (PTI)

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tweeted condolences for Ram Vilas Paswan.

The demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan came as a shock to leaders across political circle. The veteran LJP leader passed away at 74 in Delhi's Fortis Hospital on Thursday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tweeted condolences for the minister.

Here are all the tributes:

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan and said, "In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized."

"Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief and recalled how Ram Vilas Paswan worked for the welfare of Dalits and people from other weaker sections of society.

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda said he is deeply saddened by the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to the family of Ram Vilas Paswan and recalled how he worked for the welfare of weaker sections of the society.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. He said, "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Union Minister #RamvilasPaswan'ji. A long time Parliamentarian, his contribution to public life will be remembered . My condolences to family members, @iChiragPaswan in this hour of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed deep grief over the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan. "The Dalit leader and Lok Janshakti Party (LSP) Chief with over five decades of public life has been the voice of downtrodden," the Chief Minister said.

NCP President Sharad Pawar said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan. He was a veteren leader and founder of Lok Janshakti Party. I had a long association with him as a Parliamentarian. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP"

Conveying condolences to the family of Ram Vilas Paswan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled that how he (Ram Vilas Paswan) stood by the Telangana Separate state hood movement. "Ram Vilas Paswan is remembered as a Political leader and social reformer in the Indian History," Rao said.


