Star Power for TMC in Goa? On Derek O'Brien's Meet With Lucky Ali & Nafisa Ali, Party Says Expect 'Surprise'

Is TMC looking to add star power to its campaign? Senior party leader Derek O’Brien’s meeting with singer Lucky Ali and actor and activist Nafisa Ali has set rumour mills abuzz in the state about the two joining Mamata Banerjee’s party ahead of the Goa elections.

O’Brien, who has been camping in Goa, told News18 that not only politicians, “we are meeting people from all walks of life, specifically civil society, so you will see people from everywhere joining TMC”.

After their meeting, Nafisa Ali posted a picture on Instagram with a caption expressing happiness that Banerjee had decided to contest from Goa. “India needs vibrant leader and am happy that Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest from Goa.” She also stressed that Goa needs a good leader “who can think of the future”.

The post comes just days after Nafisa Ali, who now stays in Goa, addressed Banerjee as tigress. She also has a history of contesting elections from Bengal.

On the other hand, Lucky Ali — who also mostly stays in Goa — triggered nostalgia for the 90s kids when he belted out a rendition of his hit “O Sanam”.

Sources confirm to News18 that though the TMC is tight-lipped about the meeting, there are more surprises in store from Goa for TMC.

TMC insiders say the party is very serious about Goa and Abhishek Banerjee — who is expected to visit Goa just after Durga Puja — has decided to throw his entire weight behind winning the state.

