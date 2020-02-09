Staring at Duck, Even Past Glory Can't Save Congress From a Crushing Defeat in Delhi, Predict Exit Polls
Having touched a historic low of under 10 per cent in the last elections, Congress is likely to be restricted to single digits again. The average number of seats that the pollsters are giving to Congress on eve of voting is 1.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress, which governed Delhi under Sheila Dikshit for three consecutive terms, seems to be continuing its downward slide in the metropolitan, according to the poll agencies.
Having touched a historic low of under 10 per cent in the last elections, Congress is likely to be restricted to single digits again. The average number of seats that the pollsters are giving to Congress on eve of voting is 1.
The C Voter and Times Now-Ipsos have predicted a vote share of 6 per cent for the grand old party. Axis My India has predicted that it would get 5 per cent votes. Since the restoration of Delhi assembly, which was dissolved in 1991 when it was turned into a union territory, Congress touched its highest point in 2003. This was the election in which Congress under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit was fighting to return to power. The party finished first, by a huge margin, bagging close to 48 per cent votes.
The party’s fortunes slid slightly in 2008 elections when it still managed to get a respectable 40.31 per cent. In 2013, possibly the only time Delhi polls were a tri-cornered contest, it got 24.6 per cent. And its rout was signaled in 2015 when it couldn’t even manage double digits, and for the first time in Delhi’s history, got zero seats.
From 2015 onwards, data has shown that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has grown at the expense of Congress and other smaller parties. The exit polls on Saturday suggested that this process is continuing to a point where the Congress has possibly shrunk into irrelevance.
Even in places like Dwarka and Chandni Chowk, where the party decided to field AAP turncoats like Adarsh Shastri and Alka Lamba, exit polls suggest it is unlikely to reap any benefits. It had also fielded most number (55) of crorepati candidates. Some had suggested, based on Congress’ surprising tally in municipality elections and its 22 per cent vote share (which was far higher than AAP’s vote share) in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, that Congress was again on the rise. But polls predict that will not be the case.
Various media reports talked about dissatisfaction with the manner in which senior Congress leaders remained absent during the campaigning season. Apart from a handful of rallies in Old Delhi, Jangpura, Sangam Vihar, the Gandhi siblings – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi – largely remained absent from the capital.
At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah by himself held around 50 nukkad sabhas and road shows. Arvind Kejriwal was part of a similar number of public appearances. The 2015 assembly election results showed that Congress, which could not even open its account, had hit rock bottom. But some saw in it a silver lining – that the party could only rise from there. Congress, according to the pollsters, seems to have proven even those die-hard optimists wrong.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Don’t Create Mess Between Umar Riaz and Me, Says Himanshi Khurana
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
- Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable