News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Start Taking Pride in Nation's Achievements': BJP Snubs Congress over Scepticism on Trump's India Visit

Underlining that Trump himself has said multiple times that India is a hard bargainer, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress should not be worried about India's interests.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
File photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

New Delhi Hitting out at the Congress over its scepticism about US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the BJP on Saturday asked the opposition party why it is unhappy when the country's stature is being raised globally.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said Trump's visit will be a landmark moment in the Indo-US relationship and advised the Congress to "start taking pride in the nation's achievements".

"This is a meeting of the world's largest and oldest democracies and it should be celebrated," he said.

Underlining that Trump himself has said multiple times that India is a hard bargainer, Patra said the Congress should not be worried about India's interests.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hardwork, India's relations with other countries have further strengthened from Sochi to Mallapuram, he said.

