State Clearly If You Support Punjab Leaders' Comments on Kashmir, Pak: Nadda to Congress Leadership

Lashing out at Punjab Congress leaders for their controversial comments on Kashmir and Pakistan, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked the party's national leadership to state clearly its stand on the issue as silence will be seen as "implicit support" to them.

Nadda said, "Recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders, who enjoy the patronage of the topmost state leadership as well as the High Command in Delhi, are reprehensible. They are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security."

Two advisors of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu have sparked a massive row with their comments. Malvinder Singh Mali had claimed that "Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people" while another advisor, Pyare Lal Garg, had taken a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for criticising Pakistan, alleging it is not in Punjab's interest.

Nadda said, "I would urge the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan made by Congress leaders in Punjab? Silence on the matter will be seen as implicit support to such objectionable remarks." Mali's and Garg's comments have drawn angry reaction from some Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, as well.

