State Govt 'Forgot' People of Rajasthan, Engaged in Hospitality of Maharashtra MLAs, Alleges BJP
Amid political tussle and uncertainty over the formation of the government, some of the newly elected MLAs visited Pushkar in Ajmer on Saturday and Amber Fort and other areas of Jaipur on Sunday.
Representative image.
Jaipur: The BJP on Tuesday said the Congress government in Rajasthan has "forgotten" the people of the state and engaged in hospitality of the party MLAs from Maharashtra who are staying here.
"The state government is busy welcoming and facilitating Maharashtra MLAs. The people of the state are not their priority. The government has forgotten them," former BJP minister Arun Chaturvedi said here.
He said the government was focused on keeping Maharashtra MLAs here so that the party could form government in that state. The Congress MLAs from Maharashtra have been staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here since Friday.
Amid political tussle and uncertainty over the formation of the government, some of the newly elected MLAs visited Pushkar in Ajmer on Saturday and Amber Fort and other areas of Jaipur on Sunday. They also attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday night.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Party with Lal Singh Chaddha Team, See Pics
- Adidas Gives up on Robot Factories And Wants Humans in Asia to Make More Shoes
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- Does Lionel Messi Really Have This Popular Comedian’s Face Tattooed on His Back?
- Pet Dog in Odisha Fights Cobra Before Killing it, Saves Family of Six