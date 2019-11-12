Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

State Govt 'Forgot' People of Rajasthan, Engaged in Hospitality of Maharashtra MLAs, Alleges BJP

Amid political tussle and uncertainty over the formation of the government, some of the newly elected MLAs visited Pushkar in Ajmer on Saturday and Amber Fort and other areas of Jaipur on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
State Govt 'Forgot' People of Rajasthan, Engaged in Hospitality of Maharashtra MLAs, Alleges BJP
Representative image.

Jaipur: The BJP on Tuesday said the Congress government in Rajasthan has "forgotten" the people of the state and engaged in hospitality of the party MLAs from Maharashtra who are staying here.

"The state government is busy welcoming and facilitating Maharashtra MLAs. The people of the state are not their priority. The government has forgotten them," former BJP minister Arun Chaturvedi said here.

He said the government was focused on keeping Maharashtra MLAs here so that the party could form government in that state. The Congress MLAs from Maharashtra have been staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here since Friday.

Amid political tussle and uncertainty over the formation of the government, some of the newly elected MLAs visited Pushkar in Ajmer on Saturday and Amber Fort and other areas of Jaipur on Sunday. They also attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday night.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram