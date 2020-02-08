Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'State Govt is Confusing Us': Naga People's Front Asks for Clarity on Said 'Conclusion' of Naga Peace Talks

MLA Nienu said the governor's address is confusing as he had said "we are very close to solution" and also that the talks have "concluded".

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
'State Govt is Confusing Us': Naga People's Front Asks for Clarity on Said 'Conclusion' of Naga Peace Talks
Representative image

Kohima: Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) has lambasted ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) of Nagaland for allegedly misleading the public on the status of the Naga peace talks and urged the state government to come clear on it.

Initiating the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address delivered on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly on January 17, NPF MLA Imkong L Imchen on Friday said in the House that the state government was creating confusion among the public on the talks between the Centre and the Naga political groups.

He said that Governor R N Ravi, in his speech to the members, had made conflicting statements by saying on one hand, that the talks "have concluded" and on the other, sought the support of everyone for "successful conclusion" of the negotiations.

Imchen urged the state government to make it clear whether the talks have concluded, asserting that the Naga people are desirous of an early solution. NPF MLAs Y Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo and Kuzholuzo Nienu supported Imchen over the demand. Swu said the final settlement of the talks, how the Centre wants to design it, entirely depends on the Union government.

He urged the Centre not to use the "excuse" of not getting a "favourable response" from neighbouring states of Nagaland to prolong the final settlement of the Naga peace talks. Sazo said the negotiating parties must take all sections of the people into confidence to avoid dissensions in the future.

"The solution should be inclusive and honourable whereby durable peace shall reign in our land. We (legislators) have to appeal to all the Naga political groups to come together and put the Naga political issue forward...to prepare a common landing ground," he said.

MLA Nienu said the governor's address is confusing as he had said "we are very close to solution" and also that the talks have "concluded". "The entire world knows that the Naga peace talks are yet to be concluded, and hence, the government must spell out the actual status of the ongoing negotiations," he said.

