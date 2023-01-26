State Govt to Create 10 Lakh Jobs: Bihar Governor Chouhan

Noting that providing ten lakh new jobs in the government sector and another ten lakh employment opportunities in other sectors are among priorities of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, Governor, Phagu Chouhan, on Thursday said the state government distributed 28,000 appointment letters to youth in the last five months.

In his Republic Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, Chouhan said: ”The state government is working to provide ten lakh new jobs in the government sector and another ten lakh employment opportunities in additional sectors. While the vacant posts are being filled, the government is also creating additional posts, wherever it is required. Twenty eight thousand appointment letters for jobs in different wings of the state government have been distributed to youth in the last five months”. Asserting that the government is committed to preserve communal harmony in the state, the Governor said, “The Bihar government is consistently working to maintain law and order in the state. The strength of the police force has also been substantially increased and actions are being taken against the violators, including mafias indulging in illegal practices”.

Speaking on the state government’s vision document (’Saat Nischay’-Part 2), the governor said, the government aims to install solar street lights in all villages, convert existing technical institutes into the centers of excellence, besides improving sectors like health and infrastructure. The ’Saat Nischay’-part 2 is an ambitious programme that was launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2020.

“The reforms taken up by the government in the agricultural sector is highly appreciable and the work is on for bringing the state’s fourth agriculture road map. The work plan and targets for the new agriculture road map are being prepared in such a manner that the income of farmers should increase”, said the Governor.

The state’s third agriculture road map (2017-2022) was launched on November 8, 2017 by the then President of India Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of then governor Satya Pal Malik and chief minister Nitish Kumar. Involving an expenditure of Rs1.54 lakh crore, the third agriculture road map was aimed at increasing the income of farmers and ensuring sustainable development of the agriculture sector by emphasizing on organic farming through development of organic corridors.

Praising state government steps in tackling Covid-19 crisis, Chouhan, said, “Around 16.72 crore people have so far been administered all three doses of covid vaccine in the state.”

