English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Statue of Unity: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt of 'Treason', Says It's Destroying Institutions Built by Sardar Patel
Rahul Gandhi said Patel was a patriot, who fought for a independent, united and secular India. He added that Sardar Patel was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday accused the government of "treason", saying there was a "systematic destruction" of institutions that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had helped build.
His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' of Patel in Gujarat. The 182-metre statue, the world's tallest, has been built on an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.
Taking a swipe at Modi, the Congress chief tweeted, "Ironic that a statue of Sardar Patel is being inaugurated, but every institution he helped build is being smashed." "The systematic destruction of India's institutions is nothing short of treason," he said.
In another tweet, Gandhi said Patel was a patriot, who fought for a independent, united and secular India. "A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion, he was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism. On his birth anniversary, I salute this great son of India," he tweeted.
His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' of Patel in Gujarat. The 182-metre statue, the world's tallest, has been built on an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.
Taking a swipe at Modi, the Congress chief tweeted, "Ironic that a statue of Sardar Patel is being inaugurated, but every institution he helped build is being smashed." "The systematic destruction of India's institutions is nothing short of treason," he said.
In another tweet, Gandhi said Patel was a patriot, who fought for a independent, united and secular India. "A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion, he was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism. On his birth anniversary, I salute this great son of India," he tweeted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
Monday 29 October , 2018 Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...