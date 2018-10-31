GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Statue of Unity: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt of 'Treason', Says It's Destroying Institutions Built by Sardar Patel

Rahul Gandhi said Patel was a patriot, who fought for a independent, united and secular India. He added that Sardar Patel was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday accused the government of "treason", saying there was a "systematic destruction" of institutions that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had helped build.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' of Patel in Gujarat. The 182-metre statue, the world's tallest, has been built on an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

Taking a swipe at Modi, the Congress chief tweeted, "Ironic that a statue of Sardar Patel is being inaugurated, but every institution he helped build is being smashed." "The systematic destruction of India's institutions is nothing short of treason," he said.

In another tweet, Gandhi said Patel was a patriot, who fought for a independent, united and secular India. "A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion, he was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism. On his birth anniversary, I salute this great son of India," he tweeted.
