Statue of Unity Sculptor Hired to Install Vajpayee's Statue in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to hire the sculptor behind the Statue of Unity for installing the statue of BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the historic Ridge in Himachal Pradesh capital.

The statute will be installed by sculptors Ram Vanji Sutar, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, and Anil Sutar.

Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar is the man behind the 182-metre (600 foot) bronze Statue of Unity along with nearly 50 sculptures of political leaders.

At the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, an approval was given to restore the Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana fund of Rs 50 lakh for 2020-21.

The first instalment of Rs 25 lakh per legislative constituency would be released in October and the second instalment of an equal amount would be released after the elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

A presentation was made before the cabinet on the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

One of the world's most challenging and a marvel of engineering motorways -- the Rohtang Pass highway tunnel -- in the Himalayas is all set to be inaugurated by Modi on October 3.