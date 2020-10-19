'Stay Away from Probe': BJP President JP Nadda Pulls up MLA Who Defended Aide Over Ballia Firing Incident

The Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA from Bairia assembly seat of Ballia, Surendra Singh, who came out in defence of an aide accused of gunning a man last week, has been pulled up by the party and has been asked to provide an explanation for his statements. BJP national president JP Nadda spoke with Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and expressed his displeasure over remarks made by MLA Surendra Singh regarding the Ballia incident. Nadda reportedly also instructed the saffron party's UP chief to convey it to MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from the investigation, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

A man was shot dead on Thursday after Dheerendra Singh allegedly opened fire into a crowd in front of local administrative officials over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Ballia district.

"I would like to appeal to the district administration of Ballia not to take one-sided action," Surendra Singh had said, defending the accused.

"Had Dheerendra Singh not opened fire, dozens of his family members would have been killed. Whatever happened should be condemned but there should not be one-sided action. People who opened fire should be punished but at the same time those who attacked with sticks and rods should also be punished. Dheerenda Singh opened fire in self-defence as he was not left with any other option."

In another development, key accused Dheerendra Singh was produced in CJM Court on Monday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Singh is the main accused in the killing of a youth who was shot in Ballia recently during a public meeting called for the allocation of a government quota shop. So far, 10 people have been arrested in this case.

Dheerndra Singh was arrested by STF on Sunday near Janeshwar Mishr Park in Lucknow. Two other accused, Santosh Yadav and Amarjeet Yadav, were also arrested along with Singh. The brother of the deceased had alleged that the police let off the main accused.

"There were 10 policemen on the spot...they were saving the culprits and beating us. When Dheerendra Pratap Singh was fleeing after firing, the police had caught him from behind. But they later took him to a nearby embankment and let him go," Tej Pratap Pal, the brother of the deceased, said on Friday.

(With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmad)