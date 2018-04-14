English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stay Silent on Provocative Statements from BJP Leaders, Don’t Condemn Modi: Akhilesh Advises Muslims
At a time, when there is outrage over the Unnao rape and Kathua gang rape case, the party sources said that the remarks from Muslim leaders against PM Modi would further lead to communal polarisation.
File- Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh YadavPTI photo)
Lucknow: Gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party has come up with a new strategy to counter the BJP's communal politics. In pursuance of the new strategy, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is busy holding meetings and giving guru mantras to the communities.
In its bid to foil BJP's Hindutva plank, party leaders have been advised not to make remarks against PM or the BJP. The leaders from Muslim community were advised to stay silent on provocative statements by the BJP leaders They have been advised to work for the welfare of the Muslims, particularly in the field of education.
Talking about the holy month of Ramzan, it was also conveyed not to use former UP CM's photo with a skull cap and gamcha, instead a simple and plain picture was advised in the hoardings put up for congratulatory messages on Eid.
Akhilesh also had a closed-door meeting with the party members from Dalit and Yadav communities.
