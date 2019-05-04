Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Stays in Amethi for Just 4 Hours': Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at Smriti Irani While Campaigning for Rahul

The AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that BJP was sending Rs 20,000 to village heads to influence the voters.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 4, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi attacked BJP government on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Hitting back at Union Minister Smriti Irani for saying she comes to Amethi more often than Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “She came here 16 times and stayed only for four hours. She collects media and distributes shoes. While Rahul Gandhi doesn’t come here for a few hours, rather he stays with you and listens to your problems.”

Addressing a public gathering at Musafirkhana on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi also accused the BJP government at the Centre for stopping the development work initiated by Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi is leaving no stones unturned to ensure the win of Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively.

She is expected to address more than half a dozen public gatherings on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of polling scheduled for May 6. She would be visiting Sorwa, Musafirkhana, Hardoiya, Korwa and Bahadurpur. Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join his sister at a public gathering in Korwa.

The AICC general secretary also alleged that BJP was sending Rs 20,000 to village heads to influence the voters. “The BJP couldn’t give the correct price to the farmers for their yields and now they are sending packets of 20,000 rupees to Gram Pradhans to influence voters.”

Requesting the people of Amethi to vote for Congress she promised for generating employment.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
