Steps Taken by Centre to Deal with Global Recession Not Enough, Says BSP Chief Mayawati
BSP President Mayawati's reaction on recession comes a day after the Centre announced a slew of measures to boost sagging economic growth.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday said the steps initiated by the Centre to deal with the threat of global recession were good but not enough.
In a tweet, Mayawati said: "Taking cognizance of the demand made by BSP on August 18 to save crores of people from severe poverty, unemployment, inflation and stress, the Centre has taken some necessary steps yesterday which is good but not enough. The Centre should not relax."
In a related tweet, she said: "For the crores of working people suffering from severe poverty, unemployment, inflation, retrenchment, tension and violence etc. there is a need to take measures to provide them prompt relief and jobs... The Centre needs to take this seriously."
Mayawati's tweet comes a day after the Centre announced a slew of measures to boost sagging economic growth.
Expressing concern over the prevailing economic condition in the country, the BSP chief had on August 17 said that the threat of an "economic recession" was looming over the country.
"In the midst of serious issues like widespread unemployment, poverty, price rise, illiteracy, health, tensions/violence, the threat of an economic recession is looming over the country," she had tweeted.
"The trader community is dejected and worried. After job cuts, they are forced to commit suicide. The Centre must take this seriously," she had said.
