Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Stick to Rules': Bengal Speaker Tells MLAs After They Resort to Chants at Swearing-in Ceremony

The issue was raised at an all-party meeting held under the tutelage of the Speaker at his chamber, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Stick to Rules': Bengal Speaker Tells MLAs After They Resort to Chants at Swearing-in Ceremony
File photo of West Bengal Legislative Assembly.
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday asked legislators not to use any word not mentioned in the Assembly rule book in the wake of chanting of slogans like "Jai Shri Ram" or "Jai Hind" by BJP members but the saffron party said it won't stop from doing so.

The issue was raised at an all-party meeting held under the tutelage of the Speaker at his chamber, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters. "It was decided at the meeting that no such words which are not there in the rules and regulations of the House will be allowed during the proceedings in the upcoming extended budget session starting Friday," Chatterjee said.

"Every representative has been asked to abide by the rules and regulations of the House," the TMC leader said.

Earlier in the day, during the swearing-in ceremony of eight newly elected MLAs in the recently held bypolls, BJP MLA from Habibpur Joyel Murmu chanted "Jai Shri Ram" after taking oath. Speaker Bandyopadhyay instructed not to include these words uttered by Murmu in the official record and reprimanded his action.

Bandyopadhyay then asked the remaining MLAs, who were yet to take oath, not to utter anything which was not in their swearing-in speeches provided. However, TMC MLA of Uluberia Purba Idris Ali, the last person to take oath chanted "Jai Hind" which again drew the Speaker's rebuke.

Speaking to reporters, another BJP MLA from Madarihat, Manoj Tigga, said, "We will definitely chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during the proceedings in the upcoming extended Budget session of the state assembly. This is nothing but a ploy to choke the voice of the opposition. But we will not stop."

Incidentally, BJP MPs from West Bengal while being sworn-in in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday were greeted with chants of "Jai Shri Ram".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram