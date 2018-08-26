English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Still Waiting to be Assigned Responsibilities by Party: Shivpal Yadav
Yadav told reporters that he had been waiting, but so far the party had not assigned any responsibility to him.
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Etawah: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party.
He was here to attend Rakshabandhan celebrations here.
"For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters.
"If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man," he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.
"But, almost one-and-half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored," Yadav said.
"I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together," the senior SP leader said.
"I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him. But those who do not respect him, should respect him," he said.
Also Watch
He was here to attend Rakshabandhan celebrations here.
"For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters.
"If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man," he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.
"But, almost one-and-half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored," Yadav said.
"I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together," the senior SP leader said.
"I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him. But those who do not respect him, should respect him," he said.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Candid Couple: Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked by Ranbir Kapoor Yet Again, See Pic
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...