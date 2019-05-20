Stock Markets, Rupee Rise Sharply as BJP Prepares to Return to Power With Majority

BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is to meet coalition partners to discuss a new government, two BJP sources said on Monday, after exit polls predicted a clear Lok Sabha election victory for the party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The talks will be on Tuesday at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi and will be led by the party president, Amit Shah, one of the party sources said. The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak about the meeting.Nalin Kohli, a spokesman for the BJP, declined to comment.The seven-phase general election, billed as the world's biggest democratic exercise, began on April 11 and ended on Sunday. Votes will be counted on Thursday and results are likely the same day.Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win anything between 339-365 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha with the Congress-led opposition alliance getting only 77 to 108, an exit poll from India Today Axis showed on Sunday.A party needs 272 seats to command a majority.The predicted BJP margin of victory is bigger than opinion polls indicated in the run-up to the vote, when most surveys showed the NDA would be the largest alliance but would fall short of an overall majority.Finance minister Arun Jaitley said he was confident in the exit polls."When multiple exit polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message," Jaitley said in a blog post on Monday.The stock markets and the rupee were sharply higher on expectation the business-friendly Modi would stay on at the helm.The benchmark NSE share index closed up 3.8%, its best single day since September 2013."I expect another 2-3% rally in the market in the next three to four days based on the cue," said Samrat Dasgupta, a fund manager at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.Congress spokesman Sanjay Jha cast doubt on the exit polls, saying on Twitter he believed they were wrong."If the exit poll figures are true then my dog is a nuclear scientist," Jha said, adding he expected the next prime minister would come from outside the BJP alliance.Predicting the results of an election with around 900 million voters is notoriously difficult.In 2004, exit polls expected an NDA government, only to see a Congress-led alliance sweep to power when votes were counted days later.Pollsters said they were confident they had picked the correct result this time around."We expect change within the margin of error, but as all polls are in one direction, it is unlikely the results will be completely in reverse," Bhawesh Jha, the founder of polling company CNX, told Reuters. His firm expects the NDA to win 290-310 seats.