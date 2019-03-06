Stolen Rafale Files Defence Just Cover Up, Time to Prosecute PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi took his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal a notch higher on Wednesday, and demanded that he be prosecuted because now there is “enough evidence”.“The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial Rafale files incriminating him are now reported “stolen” by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup (sic),” he tweeted.His latest attack on the PM came after the government told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the defence ministry, and said The Hindu newspaper published articles based on them.Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale fighter jet deal and said the time has come to lodge an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi."The corruption and malfeasance in Rafale deal is out in the open. PM Modi misused his office to give benefits to Dassault Aviation and caused loss to the public exchequer," Surjewala told reporters."It is now crystal clear that blatant and massive corruption has taken place in the Rafale deal. It is undoubtedly established that Modi misused his office as Prime Minister to grant undue benefit to Dassault Aviation and caused a loss to public exchequer.”"This is a clear cut case under Section 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and different provisions of Indian Penal Code. Time has now come to register an FIR against PM Modi and every other individual so that a time-bound investigation takes place in this entire sage of Rafale corruption reaching the highest echelons of power," he said.Citing a report of the Indian Negotiation Team (INT), now in public domain, he said it is now crystal clear that Modi "misled Parliament and duped the country to cover up the murky dealings and blatant corruption, besides, squandering away national security interests".The Congress leader alleged that after documents that have come out in the open, the responsibility now lies at the door steps of Modi and a case be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act."This conspiracy has now been uncovered," he said, alleging that Modi did away with the 'bank guarantee' condition to cause a loss to the public exchequer and neither was the cost of India-specific enhancements included and nor was the cost of transfer of technology added.