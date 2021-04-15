‘Stone-hearted’ KCR Should Release Job Notification to End Suicides, Says YS Sharmila

During her maiden protest demanding to fill up government job vacancies in Telangana, at Dharna Chowk of Indira Park, Y S Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for turning a ‘stone-hearted’ leader.

When some young students are resorting to extreme steps of ending their lives, the KCR government has been remaining a mute spectator, she alleged.

Sharmila said she would continue her agitation for 72 hours, though the government has given one-day permission for the protest. She also said the party leaders and activists will continue to protest in the districts as well.

The daughter of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), along with her mother Vijaya Lakshmi, has staged the hunger strike and sought the release of notification to fill up jobs. She asked why the State government is not filling up the vacancies.

During the Khammam public meeting a few days ago, she flayed the TRS government accusing it of failing to keep its promises. She declared in Khammam that she will float her political party in Telangana on July 8, to mark the birth anniversary of her late father YSR.

She also alleged that the chief minister did not keep the promises of two-bedroom houses for the poor, three acres land to the dalits, and failure to extend necessary help to the marginal sections.

She said the KCR regime is corrupt by redesigning the Pranahita -Chevella project planned by the YSR regime to irrigate 16.5 lakh acres at an estimated cost of about Rs 36,000 crore.

It was redesigned by KCR only to swindle public money as the estimations escalated to about Rs 1.30-lakh crore, she said.

Meanwhile, noted backward class leader and former MLA R Krishnaiah, who supported TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat in Sagar bypoll, has visited dharna chowk and extended his support to her.

Also noted writer and columnist Prof Kanche Ilaiah too came in support of Sharmila’s protest.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here