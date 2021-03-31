Stones Hurled at Shops During UP CM Aditynath's Election Procession in Coimbatore

A group of BJP workers on motorcycles allegedly hurled stones at shops asking the owners to down shutters as a procession to welcome Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was being taken out here, police said on Wednesday. Action would be taken against the culprits, the police said.

Meanwhile, representatives of various political parties and organisations submitted a memorandum to the district Collector seeking action on BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan for the incident and not allow her to contest the April 6 Assembly poll from the Coimbatore South constituency. Claiming that the stones were hurled at some street vendors too, the representatives from Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, SDPI, alleged that the BJP and Hindu Munnani workers had not taken permission to carry out the motorcycle procession thereby violating the election code.

Based on the complaint, action would be initiated against the workers, the police said.