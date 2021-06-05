‘Stood at Gate for 50 Mins’: Congress Leaders Accuses UP Guv of Not Meeting Them Despite Appointment

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has alleged that its leaders had sought time from UP Governor Anandiben Patel three days ago for a meeting to increase the slow pace of vaccination in the state.

But on Friday the governor refused to meet the Congress leaders even after giving the permission. UP Congress leaders have accused Patel of tarnishing the dignity of office and called it a dark day in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news18 on the issue, UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “Today is a dark day for UP. Congress had sought permission to meet the Governor three days ago. We wanted to meet the Governor and submit a memorandum regarding the issue of thousands of people dying during the Corona crisis in UP and the demand to increase the slow pace of vaccination. On which the Raj Bhawan gave permission to only four people including me, senior party leader PL Punia, Vidhan Parishad party leader Deepak Singh and Naseemuddin Siddiqui. Then don’t know under whose pressure the governor refused to meet despite permission.”

Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “Congress leaders stood at the gate of Raj Bhawan for 50 minutes in the scorching sun. After which the ADC came and went back with the memorandum of Congress. Legislators, leaders of the Legislative Council and former ministers-MLAs stood at the gate of the Raj Bhawan, but were not allowed to go to the reception.”

“If Congress as opposition wants to question the government system? If the party has their say on vaccination, what is the Governor afraid of? Will the voice of the opposition not be heard? Will the voice of the opposition be suppressed like this? Uttar Pradesh has a population of 22 crores and so far, only 34 lakh people have been able to get the vaccine. That is, only 1.74 percent vaccination has been done,” added the UP Congress Chief.

Attacking the state government on the issue of vaccination. Ajay Kumar Lallu further stated, “Today UP is being known as the least vaccinated state in the whole country. If vaccination is done at the same speed in UP, then it will take about 150 months and 13 years for the entire state to be vaccinated. This is the real face and character of the Uttar Pradesh government. The government is only engaged in data manipulation and headline management.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here