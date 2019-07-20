Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Stooped to New Low': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Attacks BJP Over Priyanka Gandhi's Detention in UP

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of attempting to stifle Priyanka Gandhi's democratic right to protest against the Sonbhadra violence and join the victims' families in their grief, Amarinder said the BJP-led regime in Uttar Pradesh had 'stooped to a new low in curbing' the fundamental rights of citizens.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Stooped to New Low': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Attacks BJP Over Priyanka Gandhi's Detention in UP
File photo of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Loading...

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh voiced protest on Saturday against the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the Uttar Pradesh administration and dubbed it as "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of attempting to stifle Priyanka Gandhi's democratic right to protest against the Sonbhadra violence and join the victims' families in their grief, he said the BJP-led regime in Uttar Pradesh had "stooped to a new low in curbing" the fundamental rights of citizens.

Singh urged the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately revoke its detention orders and allow Priyanka Gandhi to continue with her peaceful and democratic protest.

The senior Congress leader also said the BJP-led regime at the Centre should intervene and direct the Adityanath government to step back from its "confrontationist attitude" and ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of Priyanka Gandhi and her supporters.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra, where 10 tribals were shot dead on Wednesday.

Terming the Uttar Pradesh government's actions as "arbitrary and repressive", Singh questioned the rationale behind detaining Priyanka Gandhi and preventing her from performing her democratic duties.

Citing reports suggesting that the Uttar Pradesh administration had subsequently cut the power connection at the guest house where Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Mirzapur district, he said to protest peacefully was a fundamental right under the Constitution, which the Adityanath government was trying to "erode completely through its authoritarian acts".

No state government could be allowed to suppress the fundamental rights of any individual in the Indian democratic polity, the chief minister said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram