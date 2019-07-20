'Stooped to New Low': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Attacks BJP Over Priyanka Gandhi's Detention in UP
Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of attempting to stifle Priyanka Gandhi's democratic right to protest against the Sonbhadra violence and join the victims' families in their grief, Amarinder said the BJP-led regime in Uttar Pradesh had 'stooped to a new low in curbing' the fundamental rights of citizens.
File photo of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh voiced protest on Saturday against the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the Uttar Pradesh administration and dubbed it as "undemocratic and unconstitutional".
Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of attempting to stifle Priyanka Gandhi's democratic right to protest against the Sonbhadra violence and join the victims' families in their grief, he said the BJP-led regime in Uttar Pradesh had "stooped to a new low in curbing" the fundamental rights of citizens.
Singh urged the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately revoke its detention orders and allow Priyanka Gandhi to continue with her peaceful and democratic protest.
The senior Congress leader also said the BJP-led regime at the Centre should intervene and direct the Adityanath government to step back from its "confrontationist attitude" and ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of Priyanka Gandhi and her supporters.
On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra, where 10 tribals were shot dead on Wednesday.
Terming the Uttar Pradesh government's actions as "arbitrary and repressive", Singh questioned the rationale behind detaining Priyanka Gandhi and preventing her from performing her democratic duties.
Citing reports suggesting that the Uttar Pradesh administration had subsequently cut the power connection at the guest house where Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Mirzapur district, he said to protest peacefully was a fundamental right under the Constitution, which the Adityanath government was trying to "erode completely through its authoritarian acts".
No state government could be allowed to suppress the fundamental rights of any individual in the Indian democratic polity, the chief minister said.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8