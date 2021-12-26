Stop Acting as Opposition Agent: TMC MLA Tells Police Officer in Purported Video, Stokes Controversy

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir courted controversy on Sunday when he allegedly asked an officer-in-charge of a police station to stop acting as an agent of opposition parties or be ready for transfer. Kabir, the TMC MLA from Bharatpur in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was heard making the remarks in a purported video, which has gone viral on social media.

It showed him addressing people during a party workers’ meeting. “Tarzan (a local party activist) was called up by the OC (Bharatpur). I have told Tarzan, the OC will either stop acting as agent (of opposition) or be ready for transfer in 48 hours. “If necessary, I will go to the police station and sit in front of the OC putting my feet on his table. You (OC) will automatically realise what stuff I am made of," said Kabir in the video, the veracity of which.

