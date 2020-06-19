Stop Blaming Nehru, Take Revenge for Galwan Valley Clash, Says Sena Ahead of All-party Meet on China

Ahead of the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the Shiv Sena has slammed the BJP over the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in which 20 soldiers lost their life.

Speaking to CNN-News, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: “This isn't a blame-game, whether Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong or Rajiv Gandhi was wrong. This isn't time for politics or war between Congress and BJP or Shiv Sena and BJP. This is an attack on our soldiers. The whole country wants revenge at this time.”

The Shiv Sena on Friday also launched a scathing attack on the BJP through its mouthpiece Saamana. “Those blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for the 1962 war don’t seem to have learnt lessons. They should do some introspection so the sacrifice of our men won't go waste. Countries have taken it as an attack on their self-respect, even if one of their soldiers have been killed by the enemy. Here, 20 of our brave soldiers were killed in the most barbaric, inhuman manner. India should take revenge," the editorial stated.

The Shiv Sena equated the Galwan Valley incident to the 1962 war. It also asked if PM Modi's friend US President Donald Trump will send any military aid to India, drawing attention to the fact that no country has openly supported India. "They have only said, it is a matter between the two countries and that they should resolve it."

Shiv Sena spoke about the bilateral trade relations between India and China and said China benefited more out of it. Responding to the news of a Chinese company investing in Maharashtra, Sena said many such companies had invested in many states of the country.

"The Centre should pass a uniform policy about investment by a Chinese company. Otherwise even if one State doesn't accept their investment, these companies will go to other states," it said. "PM Modi had said the country will hit back if instigated. What else is this, if not instigation?" the editorial asked.

Asked about Shiv Sena's stand seeking revenge, Raut told CNN-News18, “It is not just Sena's stand. It is the wish of each and every countryman. Our blood boils. Shouldn't we speak of it? Patriotism isn't the monopoly of a few. We will keep speaking of the martyrdom of our soldiers. The whole country is angry about this attack on our soldiers.”