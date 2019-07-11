'Stop Bulldozing State Governments': Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament Over Karnataka, Goa Crisis
Opposition MPs and a number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the complex and shouted slogans.
TMC, SP, Left and other political parties stage a protest against NDA government, at Parliament complex in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Opposition MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Communist Party of India held a protest in Parliament Complex, alleging that the political crises in Karnataka and Goa was a threat to democracy.
A number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the complex and shouted slogans. They also carried placards with messages like "Save Democracy" and "Stop bulldozing state governments".
Hitting out at the BJP over defections in the states, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "This is an assault on Constitution and murder of democracy.
"Is the BJP looking to make India a one-party state," he asked.
CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha, TMC's Sudeep Bandyopadhyay and Dola Sen, NCP's Majid Memon and SP's Azam Khan were also among the protestors.
In Goa, the Congress suffered a serious setback on Wednesday as 10 of its 15 MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP.
The Congress leadership has blamed the saffron party for the desertions from its ranks in both the states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the Karnataka government has been reduced to a minority and has demanded Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's resignation.
Sources also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Kumaraswamy on Wednesday evening and proposed a joint protest.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Super 30 Finally Pay Off as an Experiment for Hrithik Roshan at the Box Office?
- Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Bollywood: Report
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit