Stop Cheap Politics, Join Hands With Govt in Fighting Coronavirus: BJP to Congress

Accusing the Congress of deliberately trying to create divisions in the society, the BJP on Thursday asked the opposition party not to practice "cheap and small politics" but come together with the Union government in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress is trying to put obstacles in the government's work for its own "selfish interests" when people are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating the pandemic.

Javadekar took a swipe at the Congress Working Committee, the apex decision-making body of the opposition party which had met earlier in the day, saying it does no work but abuses those who have been working.

"The Congress is deliberately trying to create divisions in society. These divisions harm society. We condemn these statements," Javadekar said, reacting to the attack on the government by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading the "virus of communal prejudice and hatred" in the country, saying "grave damage" is being done to social harmony.

Addressing a meeting of the CWC, Gandhi said it should worry every Indian, and her party will have to work hard to repair this damage.

Hitting back, Javadekar said the country is fighting COVID-19 but Congress leaders are concerned about their party's "selfish interests" and have been seeking to create divisions in society.

"Our first aim is to fight the coronavirus unitedly. So I will again appeal to the Congress to not practice small politics, cheap politics," he said.

The Congress, he said, deliberately raises issues which have nothing to do with reality.

The BJP leader claimed that the opposition party raises the same issues which those who frequently attack the country do.