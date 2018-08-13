Stop Daydreaming About Winning 73 Seats in UP, Akhilesh Yadav Tells BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “stop daydreaming” about winning over 73 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Speaking to the media at a function organised to honour meritorious students, the national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP) said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh have seen how the BJP indulges in the politics of hate. They are speaking of 73 seats but they have forgotten that they lost three seats. It seems they have forgotten how to count.”Yadav, who also distributed laptops to the 19 students, said he was trying to remind the Yogi Adityanath government about its promises.“This government had written in its manifesto that it will give laptops to meritorious students. But even after one-and-a-half years, it has not fulfilled its promise. This government has cheated students. When we distributed laptops, we were accused of giving them to only Yadavs,” he said.The former chief minister also accused the government of trying to appropriate the schemes and welfare programmes that were initiated during his tenure.He said it was his government which had played an important role in the setting up of an AIIMS in Rae Bareli as well as started the work on the Kanpur Metro Rail project.Yadav alleged that the BJP government had “suddenly fallen in love with Dalits” as elections were round the corner. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is claiming in Parliament that he is backward, well I am also claiming that we are more backward. The government should give reservation on the basis of Aadhaar data. This is the same government that had cancelled applications of hundreds of Dalit youth in the recent police recruitment drive,” he said.