English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stop Daydreaming About Winning 73 Seats in UP, Akhilesh Yadav Tells BJP
The former UP chief minister said the BJP government had 'suddenly fallen in love with Dalits' as elections were round the corner.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “stop daydreaming” about winning over 73 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to the media at a function organised to honour meritorious students, the national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP) said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh have seen how the BJP indulges in the politics of hate. They are speaking of 73 seats but they have forgotten that they lost three seats. It seems they have forgotten how to count.”
Yadav, who also distributed laptops to the 19 students, said he was trying to remind the Yogi Adityanath government about its promises.
“This government had written in its manifesto that it will give laptops to meritorious students. But even after one-and-a-half years, it has not fulfilled its promise. This government has cheated students. When we distributed laptops, we were accused of giving them to only Yadavs,” he said.
The former chief minister also accused the government of trying to appropriate the schemes and welfare programmes that were initiated during his tenure.
He said it was his government which had played an important role in the setting up of an AIIMS in Rae Bareli as well as started the work on the Kanpur Metro Rail project.
Yadav alleged that the BJP government had “suddenly fallen in love with Dalits” as elections were round the corner. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is claiming in Parliament that he is backward, well I am also claiming that we are more backward. The government should give reservation on the basis of Aadhaar data. This is the same government that had cancelled applications of hundreds of Dalit youth in the recent police recruitment drive,” he said.
Also Watch
Speaking to the media at a function organised to honour meritorious students, the national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP) said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh have seen how the BJP indulges in the politics of hate. They are speaking of 73 seats but they have forgotten that they lost three seats. It seems they have forgotten how to count.”
Yadav, who also distributed laptops to the 19 students, said he was trying to remind the Yogi Adityanath government about its promises.
“This government had written in its manifesto that it will give laptops to meritorious students. But even after one-and-a-half years, it has not fulfilled its promise. This government has cheated students. When we distributed laptops, we were accused of giving them to only Yadavs,” he said.
The former chief minister also accused the government of trying to appropriate the schemes and welfare programmes that were initiated during his tenure.
He said it was his government which had played an important role in the setting up of an AIIMS in Rae Bareli as well as started the work on the Kanpur Metro Rail project.
Yadav alleged that the BJP government had “suddenly fallen in love with Dalits” as elections were round the corner. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is claiming in Parliament that he is backward, well I am also claiming that we are more backward. The government should give reservation on the basis of Aadhaar data. This is the same government that had cancelled applications of hundreds of Dalit youth in the recent police recruitment drive,” he said.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- Sachin Tendulkar Owned Rare BMW X5M SUV Up for Sale, You Can Buy it for Rs 21 Lakh
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- NASA Blasts Off Historic Parker Solar Probe for Closest Encounter With the Sun Yet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...