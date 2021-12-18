'Stop Doing Bhangra, Threat From Pak is Serious': Capt Tells Channi After BSF Guns Down Drone Along Punjab Border

After a drone was shot down at the International Border (IB) by the Border Security Force (BSF) late on Friday night, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took a dig at his successor claiming that the Congress government was taking the threat from across the border lightly.

The BSF had intercepted a drone along IB in Ferozepur district late at night and brought it down. The drone, a China-made hexacopter with four power batteries that weighed around 23 kgs and could carry a payload of around 10 kg according to reports, was suspected to have come from Pakistan’s side of the border.

The drone was carrying no payload, reports said.

With repeated drone sightings and intrusion attempts from across the border becoming a political issue ahead of elections, Capt Amarinder who has floated his own party took a dig at the Channi government.

“Instead of doing the Bhangra all day CM Punjab should advise his home minister to get active and come out of denial mode," Capt Amarinder Singh said in the tweet while also launching an attack on his arch political rival Navjot Singh Sidhu. “Also tell your party president (if he listens to you) to ask his elder brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disturb our border state of Punjab,” the tweet further read.

The former CM’s statement comes after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was spotted doing some Bhangra steps at an event earlier this week. He was also seen dancing in Kapurthala in September.

Sidhu, an international cricketer-turned-politician just like Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, called the latter ‘bada bhai’ while on a visit to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. His remarks in praise of Khan, a former world-cup winning captain of Pakistan and Sidhu’s contemporary, kicked up a storm and drew condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Capt Amarinder has already announced a pre-poll tie-up with the BJP with the latter hoping to benefit from the `nationalist brand’ of politics played out by the former.

