'Stop Grieving for Nautanki': Shiv Sena's Saamana after Amit Shah's Support to Arnab Goswami

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah in its editorial on Thursday after he tweeted condemning the arrest of Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. The editorial also said that the rule of law prevailed in Maharashtra and that the police initiated action only after a grieving widow sought justice for her deceased husband.

"Many journalists have been arrested in Gujarat for writing against the government. In Uttar Pradesh, several journalists were killed. Nobody was reminded of Emergency then," Saamana said.

Adding that Arnab did "supari" journalism, the mouthpiece said that the BJP should stop grieving for a "nautanki".

"An innocent man and his mother killed themselves. His wife is crying for justice. Police followed the law. The previous BJP government tried to suppress this matter even as the widow ran from pillar to post for the last two years. The suicide note was written by Anvay Naik clearly stated that he was not paid his dues and committed suicide due to that stress. His widow has now moved the court seeking re-investigation into the matter and the police have only acted accordingly," said Saamana.

It said that those claiming that this is an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy, are trying to uproot the first pillar of democracy.

'Marathi Manoos' Card

In line with the criticism that both Shiv Sena and Congress leaders had mounted on the BJP on Wednesday, Saamana, too, asserted that the BJP does not care for the Marathi Manoos.

"It is ok even if a Marathi Manoos dies, the BJP thinks. It doesn't care for the sons of the soil. The BJP leaders in Maharashtra should have actually fought for justice for Anvay Naik, because he is the son of this soil," Saamana said.