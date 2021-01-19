Stop State Govt from Taking Actions That Malign Democracy: Delhi Assembly Speaker to UP Counterpart

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Hriday Naryan Dikshit on Monday, urging him to stop the government and police in the state from taking actions that hurt the democratic values of the country.

Citing a recent incident of throwing of ink on AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in UP's Rae Bareli, Goel said such acts malign the image of democracy in the country.

He claimed that ministers and MLAs from Delhi were stopped from visiting schools in Uttar Pradesh by the state police. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged during a recent visit to Uttar Pradesh that he was stopped by the police from visiting a government school in Lucknow.

"I wish to request you to think over this matter and stop the government and the police from such acts that in one or other way hurt the tradition, dignity and values of our democracy," Goel said in his letter to Dikshit. Ink was thrown at Bharti, a three-time Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi, who was visiting Rae Bareli earlier this month, by a man.

Bharti was later arrested for criminal intimidation and his alleged remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and child births in the state's hospitals. The ruling AAP in Delhi has announced that it will contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with its ministers and MLAs visiting the state and attacking the BJP government there over the condition of schools, hospitals, law and order and other governance issues.

