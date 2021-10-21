'Don't Talk About Secularism': Amarinder Tears Into Congress, Questions Alliance With Shiv Sena

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday blasted the Congress and questioned its ‘secularism’, while pointing out to its alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and induction of leaders from the BJP and RSS, including current Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Singh said the Congress is no one to talk about secularism.

Singh’s sharp comments on Twitter were directed at Harish Rawat, Congress in-charge of Punjab, who had said on Tuesday that nobody can stop the former Punjab chief minister “if he can’t stay with his old commitment to secularism". Rawat’s remarks came after Singh announced his decision to launch a new party and also of a possible alliance with the BJP for Punjab polls.

Singh’s criticism against the Congress also comes a day after he said that “it’s over" with the party, while also slamming its “interference" during his tenure as Punjab CM.

‘Stop talking about secularism @harishrawatcmuk ji. Don’t forget @INCIndia took in @sherryontopp after he was with @BJP4India for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS? And Pargat Singh was with @Akali_Dal_ for 4 years!’: @capt_amarinder 1/4 pic.twitter.com/h3f8ce4F6V— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 21, 2021

Singh stressed that the Congress has damaged its own interests by not trusting him and giving it in the “hands of unstable person like Navjot Singh Sidhu who is only loyal to himself.” The former CM, reminding Congress of his poll winning streak since 2017, also said that he was “humiliated” by the party.

‘You’re apprehension I’ll damage @INCIndia interests in Punjab. Fact is @harishrawatcmuk ji, the party has damaged its own interests by not trusting me and giving @INCPunjab into the hands of an unstable person like @sherryontopp who’s only loyal to himself’: @capt_amarinder 4/4— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 21, 2021

Reacting to Singh’s announcement of floating a new party, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Captain Amarinder Singh is an opportunist leader who only thinks about himself, his family and his friends."

“Punjab does not fear Pakistan or China. If Punjab today faces any threat, then it is from Amarinder Singh," he said. Randhawa further said when Amarinder Singh did not get the power he desired, he got upset with the Congress.

Harish Rawat said Amarinder Singh should go to the BJP if he wished.

“If he (Amarinder Singh) wants to eat crow and go with BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can’t stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of ‘Sarvdharm Sambhav’ and was connected to Congress’ traditions for a long time," Mr Rawat had said.

Before making the announcement, Singh had last month met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers’ stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

