'Strange Bond': Maharashtra BJP Minister Breaks Into Song, Not Argument Over Sharing Chief Ministership
Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar recited opening lines of a song from the 1981 Hindi romantic tragedy 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye'.
File photo of Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. (ANI)
Mumbai: With the Shiv Sena still playing hardball on sharing power in Maharashtra, a BJP minister on Wednesday recited the opening lines of a popular Hindi film song to highlight the "strange bond" between the two parties.
Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) of BJP, Sena and other parties will form the next government in the state.
"Tere mere beech mein, kaisa hai yeh bandhan anjaana, maine nahi jaana, tune nahi jaana (What kind of strange bond is this between us, I don't know about it, you don't know about it)," Mungantiwar said, reciting the opening lines of a song from the 1981 Hindi romantic tragedy Ek Duuje Ke Liye.
"People across the state have voted for development and progress. We need to understand this mandate given by the people," he said. Come what may, the Mahayuti of BJP, Sena and other parties will form the next government in the state, he added.
The Sena has been unrelenting so far on its demand for rotation of the CM's post between the two allies.
BJP MLAs met to elect Devendra Fadnavis as their leader, a formality before he is sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time.
"There should be no speculation. We had said the government will be formed by the Mahayuti," Fadnavis said after the election.
There was talk that the BJP may offer the Deputy CM's post and more portfolios in Maharashtra and at the Centre to the bickering ally but these won't include top portfolios like Home, Finance and Revenue.
The BJP and Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over rotational chief ministership. The Sena is pushing for a commitment - that too, in writing - that it would get the post of chief minister for half the term under the 50-50 formula.
The BJP has been opposed to the proposal. The Sena has claimed that the BJP is reneging on its promise of equal partnership made before the Lok Sabha polls. The Sena camp points to a February Press conference in which Fadnavis said, "We have decided equal sharing of posts and responsibilities once we come to power again."
Fadnavis has said the Shiv Sena was not promised rotational chief ministership.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask
- Ranu Mondal Goes Viral Again with Her Rendition of Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam
- Brave 11-Year-Old Zimbabwean Girl Wrestles Crocodile, Frees Friend From Reptile's Grasp
- Apple AirPods Pro Vs Rivals: Lightest Buds, Longest Battery Life & Noise Cancellation