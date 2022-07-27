Strategic Stride: In Aman Arora’s Elevation, Signs of Bhagwant Mann's Bid to Rope in Experience

His elevation would have passed off just any other administrative decision, but the promotion of minister Aman Arora in the Bhagwant Mann cabinet has set the Punjab secretariat corridor abuzz with many insiders believing that the government was finally trying to fall back upon experienced hands to ward off opposition onslaught over its handling of administrative issues.

Not just on the law and order front but the three-month-old Mann government has been tumbling from one administrative challenge to another. After director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra went on a long leave, the state government faced another jolt on Tuesday when newly appointed advocate general (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu put in his papers, citing “personal reasons”.

Though the AAP government has been downplaying these administrative issues, the opposition has raised questions about Mann’s ability to run the administration effectively. To make matters worse, rival parties have been accusing AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of remote controlling the government.

Amid these allegations, elevating Aman Arora from no. 10 in the cabinet to the third slot is being seen as a significant development in the political corridors.

Arora was inducted into the cabinet on July 4.

Ignored in the first list of ministers, the two-time MLA was brought in after the party faced criticism over ignoring the merit of the leader, who many in AAP believe was a strident voice in the assembly during the previous Congress government.

It was Aman Arora who addressed the press to highlight the government’s campaign against gangsters in the state. “He is very articulate and many in the party believe he can put forward the government’s stand in a very effective manner,” said an AAP leader.

Arora has been one of the Aam Aadmi Party’s old hands, and despite the party facing early hiccups in the state, he had held onto AAP when many of its senior leaders had deserted it.

Sources said that the list of seniority issued by the government showed finance minister Harpal Cheema to be no. 2 after CM Mann, followed by Arora. Power minister Harbhajan Singh, who was at no. 3 earlier, has now been placed 12th on the list.

The seniority list reads: Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Dr Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Brahm Shankar, Lal Chand, Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harjot Singh Bains, Harbhajan Singh, Fauja Singh, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, and Anmol Gagan Mann.

