Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Strategy to Get First Invite From President Tops Agenda as Opposition Regroups Before Election Result

The joint opposition is likely to waste no time and will rush to President Ram Nath Kovind as soon as the election result is declared to ask him to invite them first to form the government.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Strategy to Get First Invite From President Tops Agenda as Opposition Regroups Before Election Result
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Wednesday. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The opposition parties are planning to call a meeting on May 21 to fine-tune their strategy on how to stake claim to form the government at the Centre in case the mandate is fractured.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, sources told News18, met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning, asking him to call a meeting of all opposition parties two days before the result is announced so that all opposition leaders can be on the same page.

According to sources, the joint opposition is likely to waste no time and will rush to President Ram Nath Kovind as soon as the election result is declared to ask him to invite them first to form the government, nevermind the tally or how far they are from the majority mark.

They would go to him immediately with the request that the single largest party, which most opinion polls predicted would be the BJP, is not invited first in case of a hung house.

The Constitution confers discretionary powers on the President of India in extending invite for the formation of the government in case of a fractured mandate.

Twenty-one political parties, who together had also moved the Supreme Court over increasing verification of voter slips, are planning to also send a letter to the President that will say that once the result is out, they would present letters of support to form a government.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. So far, polling in five phases are over and the counting of votes will be on May 23.

The discretionary powers on whom to invite first to stake a claim has led to controversy in the past, and the opposition does not want to take any chances this time, sources said.

In 1996, the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma invited Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form the government when BJP emerged as the single largest party. Vajpayee had to resign after he failed to prove majority.

In Goa and Manipur also, the Governor had ignored the claims of Congress as the single largest party and extended an invite to the BJP. In both cases, the BJP claimed support of a majority MLAs in the house.

Last year in Karnataka, however, the Governor invited BS Yeddyurappa, the leader of the single largest party to form the government despite Congress and JDS joining hands to keep BJP out of power.

Taking a lesson from the Karnataka episode, the opposition parties were till March hoping stitch a formal umbrella coalition at the national level to emerge as the single largest pre-poll alliance, but that failed to materialise, forcing them to regroup and rejig strategy now.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram