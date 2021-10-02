Strengthen Organisation, Widespread Public Reach Out: BJP Chalks Plan for Manipur Assembly Polls, Sets Targets for Leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for the upcoming Manipur assembly polls and has set itself a target of getting 2/3 majority in the state and 40 out of 60 seats in the polls. N Biren Singh-led BJP unit is seeking its second term and to discuss the upcoming election plan, a crucial meeting is currently underway in the party headquarters.

BJP national president JP Nadda is chairing the meeting in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah, BJP election incharge Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, BJP Manipur co-incharge, Assam government minister Ashok Singhal, Go in charge union minister Pratima Mondal and BJP Manipur incharge Dr Sambit Patra.

This is the first big meeting since the election incharge team was announced a month ago by JP Nadda.

Sources privy to the meeting told CNN News18 that the entire focus of the party including the top leadership is to ensure that the BJP gets the full majority in the upcoming elections, on its own so that any alliance trouble can be averted. And a strong message can be sent that just like Assam BJP is a force to reckon with in the north-east.

Discussion circled around how to work on strengthening the organisation especially in those regions where the party has delivered a weak performance in the last election. Leaders are also trying how to tune up the combinations within various communities in Manipur.

Central leaders are further advised that a passive reach or program must be made to every strata of society especially through the highlighting of the benefits and beneficiaries of various central government schemes. This also includes schemes that have been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the north-east- the Digital health Mission, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan Jan Dhan accounts Ayushmann Bharat Kisan Samman Nidhi and Har Ghar Jal scheme.

State leaders were also advised to hold small sabhas and small panchayats across the state to strengthen the party’s base. The central leadership felt the need to reiterate to Manipur residents that being a border state, there is a need for a stable government that keeps national interest in mind.

The state party leaders are advised to campaign booth to booth, house by house, and make sure that BJP becomes a household name. Just like in Bengal it would be important to see a BJP flag at every doorstep in Manipur to be able to send a strong message.

On 15 March 2017, Nongthombam Biren Singh Leading the NDA government formed under the leadership of BJP took the oath with 8 ministers, and later it was expanded by adding four new ministers.

The Biren Singh government got a major jolt in June 2020 when nine MLAs including ministers withdrew their support from the government reducing it to a minority. An intervention by the central leadership within a week’s time resulted in four NPP MLAs coming back to the NDA fold averting any fall of the government.

Biren Singh was able to win the trust vote during which out of 24 MLAs of Congress 8 defied the party whip and abstained from voting. Thereafter O Henry Singh And six others resigned from the Congress.

At present the NDA led by BJP is in majority in the assembly with 36 out of 60 seats this includes 20 4BJP MLAs and four MLAs each from NPP and NDF each, 1 from LJP, and three independent.

