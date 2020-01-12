Stressing it Believes in 'Inclusivity', Ramakrishna Mission Distances Itself from PM Modi's Remarks on CAA
Swami Suvirananda, Ramakrishna Mission general secretary, said that they do not respond to ephemeral calls. We are an inclusive organization, which has monks from different communities. We live like brothers, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with monks at Belur Math in Howrah district on Sunday (Twitter)
Belur: The Ramakrishna Math and Mission on Sunday distanced itself from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, contending that it was a strictly apolitical body which did not respond to "ephemeral" calls.
The prime minister, during his address from Belur Math - the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission - had said that the new law would not take away anybody's citizenship. Modi also said that a section of the youth was being misguided about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Addressing a press meet here, Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said, "The organisation will not comment on the prime minister's speech on CAA. We are a strictly apolitical body. We have come here after leaving our homes to answer eternal calls. We do not respond to ephemeral calls."
He said the mission believed in inclusivity. "We are an inclusive organization, which has monks from Hindu, Islam and Christian communities. We live like brothers of the same parents. "To us, Narendra Modi is the leader of India and Mamata Banerjee the leader of West Bengal," Swami Suvirananda added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief
- Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game
- Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona