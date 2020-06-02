Strictest Action Will be Taken Against Accused in Delhi Riots, Irrespective of Stature, Says Amit Shah

The anti-CAA protests, which led to brutal and bloody riots in the north-east region of Delhi in February, are under investigation and the strictest of steps will be taken against the accused irrespective of their stature, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said.

In an exclusive interview with Network 18’s editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, “In all the riots so far in the country, the strictest action will be taken in Delhi riots. There is investigation underway with regards to FIR over conspiracy.”

He added, “I want to assure Delhi ‘janta’. Everyone’s role will be investigated, no matter what stature or how big you are. If you have played a role and are responsible for the riots, you will be punished.” The minister, however, steered clear of naming any politician.

On February 23, BJP’s Kapil Mishra called for Delhi Police to clear the roads where women were protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR and threatened that if roads were not cleared, he would do it himself with his supporters. Mishra also gave a three-day ultimatum to the protesters to vacate the spot.

The 2020 Delhi riots, or north-east Delhi riots, saw bloodshed, rioting, targeted attacks where houses were burnt and youth killed. Most people killed in the riots were identified as Muslims. It all started with Jaffrabad women protesting against CAA-NRC-NPR, taking over the stretch of the Seelampur–Jaffrabad–Maujpur road, which was opposed by others.

The news reports documenting the violence said the victims blamed Mishra for making incendiary speeches and he instigated the crowd to unleash terror on the minority community.