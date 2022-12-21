'Follow Covid Rules or Postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra': Centre's Letter to RaGa, Gehlot Sparks BJP vs Cong

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure strict adherence to Covid guidelines during Bharat Jodo Yatra or postpone it. Use of masks and sanitiser should be implemented and only vaccinated people should be allowed to participate in the yatra, the health minister’s letter said.

Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, the letter further said that if proper follow-up of Covid regulations is not possible, then the yatra should be stopped keeping in mind the ‘public health emergency’ situation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya y’day wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi & Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.Letter reads that COVID guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra & use of masks-sanitiser be implemented; mentions that only vaccinated people participate pic.twitter.com/cRIyZz0DLY — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

Mandaviya’s letter comes amid renewed health concerns triggered by a fresh spurt in Covid cases globally. The Minister said three MPs from Rajasthan — P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel — have flagged concerns and requested him to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march. He urged Gandhi and Gehlot to take prompt action keeping in view the requests made by the three MPs in Rajasthan.

The yatra has, meanwhile, entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

Reacting to the letter, the Congress has called it a tactic to ‘divert’ people’s attention and said BJP-led Central government is scared of the momentum created by the Yatra.

“Due to the Bharat Jodo yatra, the Modi government is scared. To divert people’s attention they are raising questioning. Had PM Modi worn a mask during his yatra?" said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen also reacted to the health ministry’s letter and said, “they could’ve issued advisory. We’re at Parliament but no circular came for wearing masks or taking preventive measures. Not the sole duty of the Centre to boss over state governments. Their responsibility is towards the public in which they fail, we don’t expect much from them."

Meanwhile, amid Congress’ criticism of the letter, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said no body is above protocol. “I want to ask whether the specific family is above all protocols. I can believe that the family gets more importance in the party than its president but they have to follow Covid protocols," he said.

Centre’s High-Level Covid Review Meet Amid Rising Cases

The Centre has also called a coronavirus review meeting on the Covid situation which will be presided over by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Moreover, the Centre on Tuesday also wrote to all states to increase genome sequencing to track Covid variants for timely identification of any possible cluster.

The cases in India are low as of now, even as the Covid tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections. The number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to the Union health ministry data.

However, cases have risen in some countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US. China has been seeing a surge in cases ever since it relaxed the strict zero-Covid restrictions last month following rare public protests. Infections have been spreading rapidly after that — the daily case count touched new records in the first two weeks of this month.

Read all the Latest Politics News here