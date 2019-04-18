English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Strong Govt is Why We Can go Inside Pak and Kill Terrorists Now, Says PM Modi
If you want to see a strong government, look at Delhi; if you want to see a helpless government, see Karnataka, Modi said at a rally in Karnataka's Bagalkot.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bagalkot (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday made a pitch for a strong government at the Centre and mocked the "helpless" dispensation of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is heading the Congress-JDS coalition.
"....if you want to see a strong government, look at Delhi; if you want to see a helpless government, see Karnataka," Modi told a rally here in north Karnataka.
Modi said the Congress wanted a "helpless" government and told the voters to look at the "helpless" Kumaraswamy. He also mocked the frequent emotional outbursts of Kumaraswamy, saying it was "natak" (drama).
Modi said the Congress was not ready to accept surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike on terror camps in Pakistan as our victory. The Congress and its allies think about self and not national interest, he said.
“The strong government that you created in 2014 is the result that today we go inside Pakistan and kill the terrorists and Pakistan cries and asks for help,” he said.
"....Opponents Googled to find out where Balakot was and went to prove that it was within India. They could not believe that India could attack going inside Pakistan territory...," Modi said.
The PM hit out at Kumaraswamy, saying, “The chief minister said clearly that Balakot should not become a big issue (in the polls) because his vote bank will get angry. Tell me is the coalition’s vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?”
Stating that the Congress-led government went crying around post the Mumbai terror attacks, he said the situation had changed now. "....now, wherever Pakistan goes you hear its cries that Modi is hitting them."
Modi said whenever there was a threat to its existence, Congress tried to divide society.
"....if you want to see a strong government, look at Delhi; if you want to see a helpless government, see Karnataka," Modi told a rally here in north Karnataka.
Modi said the Congress wanted a "helpless" government and told the voters to look at the "helpless" Kumaraswamy. He also mocked the frequent emotional outbursts of Kumaraswamy, saying it was "natak" (drama).
Modi said the Congress was not ready to accept surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike on terror camps in Pakistan as our victory. The Congress and its allies think about self and not national interest, he said.
“The strong government that you created in 2014 is the result that today we go inside Pakistan and kill the terrorists and Pakistan cries and asks for help,” he said.
"....Opponents Googled to find out where Balakot was and went to prove that it was within India. They could not believe that India could attack going inside Pakistan territory...," Modi said.
The PM hit out at Kumaraswamy, saying, “The chief minister said clearly that Balakot should not become a big issue (in the polls) because his vote bank will get angry. Tell me is the coalition’s vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?”
Stating that the Congress-led government went crying around post the Mumbai terror attacks, he said the situation had changed now. "....now, wherever Pakistan goes you hear its cries that Modi is hitting them."
Modi said whenever there was a threat to its existence, Congress tried to divide society.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante Supercar – Watch Video
- Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Says Multiple Political Parties Asked Her to Campaign for Elections
- Kriti Sanon Slays in Monochrome with A Message for Her ‘Mehboob’
- Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is Not Coming
- First Ever Interstellar Object May Have Hit Earth Five Years Ago
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results