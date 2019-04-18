Strong Govt is Why We Can go Inside Pak and Kill Terrorists Now, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday made a pitch for a strong government at the Centre and mocked the "helpless" dispensation of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is heading the Congress-JDS coalition."....if you want to see a strong government, look at Delhi; if you want to see a helpless government, see Karnataka," Modi told a rally here in north Karnataka.Modi said the Congress wanted a "helpless" government and told the voters to look at the "helpless" Kumaraswamy. He also mocked the frequent emotional outbursts of Kumaraswamy, saying it was "natak" (drama).Modi said the Congress was not ready to accept surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike on terror camps in Pakistan as our victory. The Congress and its allies think about self and not national interest, he said.“The strong government that you created in 2014 is the result that today we go inside Pakistan and kill the terrorists and Pakistan cries and asks for help,” he said."....Opponents Googled to find out where Balakot was and went to prove that it was within India. They could not believe that India could attack going inside Pakistan territory...," Modi said.The PM hit out at Kumaraswamy, saying, “The chief minister said clearly that Balakot should not become a big issue (in the polls) because his vote bank will get angry. Tell me is the coalition’s vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?”Stating that the Congress-led government went crying around post the Mumbai terror attacks, he said the situation had changed now. "....now, wherever Pakistan goes you hear its cries that Modi is hitting them."Modi said whenever there was a threat to its existence, Congress tried to divide society.