Students and Girls Being Used to Create Unrest: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed students and girls were being used to create unrest in society besides rift between faiths and termed it as a larger part of a conspiracy hatched across the country.

The minister was responding to questions about two women — Amulya Leona and Arudra — who were arrested recently in separate cases for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event and holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard during a counter protest in the city, respectively.

"You have noticed some new developments are taking place in the state. The same is happening across the country. This is a larger part of a conspiracy, where students and girls are especially used to create unrest in society besides rift between faiths," Bommai told reporters at Davangere.

While Amulya shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the city, Arudra displayed the placard at a programme organised by Hindu Jagaran Vedike demanding stern action against Amulya.

The home minister said the network of "anti-national forces" existing in the state would be uprooted. "There are forces ready to assist the anti-national forces and have made arrangements to provide legal aid.

The girl (Amulya) had spoken about it in her (previous) video. We have taken a serious view of the matter. We will uproot these forces," he added.

The minister said the state government has decided to keep a close watch on all such elements. In this regard, a meeting with senior police officials has been convened, he added.

The police probing the matter relating to Amulya's pro-Pakistan slogans has summoned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator Imran Pasha to find out who invited her for the event.

