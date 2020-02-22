Students and Girls Being Used to Create Unrest: Karnataka Home Minister
The minister was responding to questions about two women who were arrested recently in separate cases for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard during events.
File photo of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed students and girls were being used to create unrest in society besides rift between faiths and termed it as a larger part of a conspiracy hatched across the country.
The minister was responding to questions about two women — Amulya Leona and Arudra — who were arrested recently in separate cases for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event and holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard during a counter protest in the city, respectively.
"You have noticed some new developments are taking place in the state. The same is happening across the country. This is a larger part of a conspiracy, where students and girls are especially used to create unrest in society besides rift between faiths," Bommai told reporters at Davangere.
While Amulya shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the city, Arudra displayed the placard at a programme organised by Hindu Jagaran Vedike demanding stern action against Amulya.
The home minister said the network of "anti-national forces" existing in the state would be uprooted. "There are forces ready to assist the anti-national forces and have made arrangements to provide legal aid.
The girl (Amulya) had spoken about it in her (previous) video. We have taken a serious view of the matter. We will uproot these forces," he added.
The minister said the state government has decided to keep a close watch on all such elements. In this regard, a meeting with senior police officials has been convened, he added.
The police probing the matter relating to Amulya's pro-Pakistan slogans has summoned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator Imran Pasha to find out who invited her for the event.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
- Mentalhood Teaser Out, Karisma Kapoor Shares the 'Madness in a Mom's Life'
- Bhutan's PM Urges Every Citizen to Adopt 'Stray Dogs' as Birthday 'Gift' to its King
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets