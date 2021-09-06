Students Bring 'Vote Pujo' Mood in Mamata's Constituency Bhawanipur Ahead of Bypoll

If you go to Bhawanipur in West Bengal, you will get the feel of the ‘Vote Pujo’ mood. Today, the Trinamul student’s wing, TMCP, came out to campaign for Mamata Banerjee. Students of Trinamul chatraparishad were seen with paint and brush and doing wall writing in various parts of Bhawanipur. They have said that they will also go for door to door campaign for the West Bengal Chiem Minister.

Trinankur Bhattacharya, the President of TMCP, says, “She is our leader and the leader of our State, we want this time she should win by a record margin. We students for whom Mamata Banerjee has done so much will campaign door to door. She will win Bhawanipur and we want her in Delhi in 2024.”

Another student leader Prantik Chakraborty said, “Apparently this wall writing is for the September 30 election but actually we are considering this as a wall of India. This wall writing depicts Bhawanipur wants her own daughter and in 2024, we want own daughter for India too.”

Students have also lined up for different types of unique campaigns for their didi. They plan to do street plays and planning to come up with songs also.

Every wing of TMC will plan differently for Mamata’s constituency and every day new campaign colours will be seen, they said.

On the other hand, BJP will sit in a meeting on Tuesday to fix a candidate for the election. Amit Malviya tweeted today, “Staring at an imminent defeat, Mamata Banerjee abandoned Bhabanipur and fled to Nandigram, only to lose to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. How does she hope to win from Bhabanipur now? She will meet the same fate as Nandigram in this by-poll. It is a contest BJP will enter to win."

