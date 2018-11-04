English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stung by JD(U)'s 'Rasgulla' Remark, BJP Ally Kushwaha Keeps Up Attack on Nitish Kumar
The repeated provocations by Kushwaha, a caste leader whose party won four Lok Sabha seats as part of the NDA in 2014, are emerging as a pattern in the larger political narrative that he may be trying to build.
File photo of Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha. (PTI Photo)
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief and BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha has upped the ante against Nitish Kumar after the Janata Dal (United)’s comment that the chief minister’s seat was “no rasgulla”.
The JD(U)’s statement came after Kushwaha claimed that Kumar had revealed to him that he did not want to continue as chief minister beyond 2020.
“I am neither doing any politics nor I am making any satirical comment on the CM, but he (Nitish Kumar) has himself expressed his desire not to continue beyond 2020. I have ruled for 15 years. How long will I be the CM,” Kushwaha quoted Kumar as saying at a party event in Patna to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary.
The remarks had riled the JD(U), which retorted by saying the chief minister’s seat was “no rasgulla” and Kumar would continue in his role as he had been elected by the people.
On Sunday, Union minister of state for HRD Kushwaha asked to see Kumar’s DNA report, questioning how the Bihar chief minister could call him “neech”.
The repeated provocations by Kushwaha, a caste leader whose party won four Lok Sabha seats as part of the NDA in 2014, are emerging as a pattern in the larger political narrative that he may be trying to build. Many question if he is attempting to force the BJP’s hand in Bihar and emerge as a martyr. This could work in his favour as community pride and insult at the hands of dominant groups can be a powerful alibi in seeking separation. It can later be used to play the victim card at the hustings.
For long, Kushwaha has considered himself a natural successor in the political progression and distribution of political power to smaller caste groups in Bihar within the larger backward block — from RJD to JD(U), from Lalu Prasad to Nitish Kumar and from Yadavs to Kurmis.
While Kushawaha’s caste alone does not have numerical strength to alter electoral fortunes in the state, he can bring in the top-up votes of his community in an umbrella social coalition. Keeping this in mind, both the BJP and the JD(U) have been very careful in dealing with his tantrums.
